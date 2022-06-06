Laurion Capital Management LP Has $102.94 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,810,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,557 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 1.0% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $102,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in American International Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American International Group by 3,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 583,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,441,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,081. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

