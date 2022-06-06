Laurion Capital Management LP Has $266.79 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475,076 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $266,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.68. 37,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,463. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

