Laurion Capital Management LP Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in GH Research were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,793. GH Research PLC has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $521.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

