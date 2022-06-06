Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.23% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $6.44 on Monday, reaching $2.15. 698,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,543. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

