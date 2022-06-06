Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 49,840 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,840 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $37,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.39. 22,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,316 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

