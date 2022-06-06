Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 81,435 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,435 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.19% of C4 Therapeutics worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCCC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,818 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,103,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,025. The company has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

