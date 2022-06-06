Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,580,000. StoneCo accounts for about 7.6% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in StoneCo by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 841,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 327,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in StoneCo by 77,056.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 67,810 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 370,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,320,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

