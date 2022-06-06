Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $518,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. 2,032,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

