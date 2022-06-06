Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.33. 70,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $67.29.

