Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $65.59. 7,959,426 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.