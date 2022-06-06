Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MELI traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $800.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $965.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,071.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

