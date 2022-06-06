Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 960 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,526,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,815,000 after buying an additional 356,734 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

COIN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.33. 190,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.78. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

