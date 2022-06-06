Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 27,311 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,130,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.81% of Cisco Systems worth $2,162,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.