Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,197 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Anthem worth $887,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Anthem by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $497.54. 12,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,497. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.79. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

