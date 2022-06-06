Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,566,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,995 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of Coca-Cola worth $1,750,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. 279,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,195,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

