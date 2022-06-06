Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948,306 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,980,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 143,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $465.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

