Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,692,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,208,861 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,327,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 431,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,039,199. The stock has a market cap of $418.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $99.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.