Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,233,111 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,939,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233,111 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of AT&T worth $1,179,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.91. 508,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,414,328. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

