Legal & General Group Plc Sells 128,664 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $963,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

