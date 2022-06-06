Legal & General Group Plc Sells 141,977 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,977 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,562,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.21.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $559.76. 43,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

