Legal & General Group Plc Sells 887,496 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,489,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.79% of NextEra Energy worth $1,446,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 63,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.19. 488,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.