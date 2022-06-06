Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $421.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.57. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $377.33 and a one year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

