Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. 69,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,829. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

