Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

