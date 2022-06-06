Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $582,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

