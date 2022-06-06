Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $799,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of ED traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,248. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

