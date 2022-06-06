Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $993,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991 shares of company stock worth $308,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

NYSE MOH traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.