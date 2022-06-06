Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 997 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.45. 103,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,202. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

