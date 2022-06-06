Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. 275,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,195,016. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

