Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

