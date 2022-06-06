Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.63 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.