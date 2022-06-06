Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 837,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,167,000. US Foods comprises approximately 5.5% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. 20,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,915. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

