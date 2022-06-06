Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Legrand from €96.00 ($103.23) to €103.00 ($110.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Legrand from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legrand from €94.00 ($101.08) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

LGRDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,694. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

