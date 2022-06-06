Leisure Capital Management Acquires 619 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

ASH traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.78. 10,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

