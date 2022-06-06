Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,833 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 122,304 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 9,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 338,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.86. 21,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

