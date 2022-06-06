Leisure Capital Management Buys 1,244 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.32. 354,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,879. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.