Leisure Capital Management Buys 362 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

