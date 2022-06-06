Leisure Capital Management Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,036. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

