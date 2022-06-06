Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HRL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. 26,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,468. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

