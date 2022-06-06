Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.27. 6,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,799. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.56.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

