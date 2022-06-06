Leisure Capital Management Purchases 589 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. 113,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

