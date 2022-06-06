Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Scholastic accounts for approximately 0.1% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Scholastic worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

SCHL traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $36.81. 1,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

