Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVLU traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $20.77.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

