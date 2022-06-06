Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Tops $287,310.76

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $287,310.76 and $13.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,391.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.23 or 0.06081994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00209494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.97 or 0.00595611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00612131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00073178 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004366 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

