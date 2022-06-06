Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$76.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$34.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$19.58 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

