Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.