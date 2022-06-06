Lilium (LILM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LILM stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Lilium has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
