Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR opened at $11.00 on Monday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $194.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

LMNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limoneira by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.