Lindenwold Advisors Buys Shares of 5,218 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

