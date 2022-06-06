Lindenwold Advisors Invests $1.21 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.70. 94,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,193. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

